Castle, celebrity guests and dancing till the morning: how was the wedding Jennifer Lawrence and cook Maroni
On Saturday 29-year-old Jennifer Lawrence and her 34-year-old lover cook Maroni were married in the cottage Belcourt Castle, located in the state of Rhode island. The guests began to arrive for the event at sunset. Only holiday the couple invited about 150 friends, many of whom were stars.
One of the first arrived for the celebration Sienna Miller and her vozlyublennye Tsvirner. After the wedding was attended Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Ashley Olsen, Kris Jenner and Corey gamble, Nicole Richie with husband Joel Madden, Amy Schumer, and many others. All arrivals at the ceremony cocktails served in copper glasses on the lawn of the cottage, and then followed them indoors, where it took place.
The room where the celebration took place, was decorated in dark colours. Everything was decorated with autumn flowers and baskets of apples. All the food was cooked outdoors. The menu was beef on a spit, fish on the coals and grilled vegetables,
— shared witness with the publication E! News.
The bride wore a white wedding dress, decorated with sparkling stones, from Dior (with this brand Lawrence has long been closely). The groom was in a black Tux from the same brand.
After dinner, dancing began, which lasted till morning. Guests partied under songs from The Jackson 5 to Aretha Franklin, which for them included specially invited DJ.
No one wanted to leave. Many stayed 2-3 nights. The dancing did not end until the morning. Yourself Jen and cook left the cottage, the last at 5:30 in the morning. They looked tired but very happy
— the eyewitness told.
Wedding night the couple spent in a rented house near the venue of the celebration. There, in the neighboring houses, settled their families.
Recall that for the first time about the affair with Jennifer Lawrence and cook Maroni spoke in the summer of 2018. In February of this year, the actress and gallery owner became engaged and in September married in the courthouse in new York in the presence of only two bodyguards and the photographer.