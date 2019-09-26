Castro banned: the US imposed sanctions against the top leadership of Cuba
In the United States announced sanctions against the leader of the Communist party of Cuba Raul Castro, who left in April 2018 post of the head of the country. Statement by Secretary of state Mike Pompeo appeared on Twitter.
“Today we bring in the sanctions list of Raul Castro and his close relatives for his involvement in serious human rights violations”, — said in a statement.
Castro punished for supporting the regime of Maduro in Venezuela and the violation of human rights.
The statement noted that the crisis in Venezuela and Cuba are guilty of “ignoring the regime of Cuba’s human rights and the use of violent measures to support the former regime of Maduro”.
Recall, the U.S. State Department in November 2018 added 26 new Cuban organizations to the list of legal entities with whom American citizens are forbidden to make direct financial transactions. It is noted that the number of organizations included 16 hotels, “owned by the Cuban armed forces.”
