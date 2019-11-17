Cat by experiment, convinced that foam could not support its weight: a funny video
On the online platform Reddit was published funny video instantly became viral. It cat by experiment on personal experience convinced that foam could not support its weight.
Animal, perched on the edge of the bath, the foam touches the paw, and then comes at her. And falls into the water.
Network users most struck by the reaction of the cat-researcher who had gotten out of the bath on the Mat. “What admirable composure!”, “Surprisingly, he remains absolutely calm,” “He took it with dignity. I have never had a cat who after such cases are not rushed would be at home in a panic,” wrote in the comments.
Someone suggested that the cat got used to it and loves it, but just not calculated at this time depth. And that water was probably warm, as cats do not like the cold.
Kitty discovers soap suds won’t support his weight from r/instant_regret
