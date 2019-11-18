Cat dropped the phone husband. Raise, and on the screen the message: “Good morning, dear…” and this is not from me
Great world of strange coincidences, which actually can destroy insufficiently solidly built family unit, including husband and wife.
I got up early today, even before all the cats, literally forcing myself to go and do some work. But to a specific time when you had to get up early for work and my friend’s husband, I went to him to check, not whether he slept. No, he has not slept… But I’m flopping into bed, literally, “for a moment” — specifically so fell asleep minutes …dtsat. I woke up from that are somehow near the swamp and my nose is trying to crawl some kind of slimy leech, and I can’t even move to cast. I had to Wake up again for real now and see that this is no leech, and the damp nasopure our cat in NYC, which has put me face to face my face.
Blown, realizing that now her husband get out of the shower, and I even Breakfast is not bungled. Urgently began to make the bed. Our Tisha loves this event and he runs around the bed like a madman, pulling off and knocking down a blanket, not letting me make. And after I was already quite desperate stroke with the blanket, Tisha poorly ran, flew to the bedside table and knocked the phone my husband on the floor. I flew to the phone, hoping that he fell well and not smashed your screen on the floor. The screen glowed, the cracks were not visible and when I put on the base, suddenly the show that just came the message — “Good morning native” and a smiley face with a kiss :))))
My eyes were like saucers, and maybe even on the back of the head. Looking lady of some sort, and even in his contacts is there, just first and last name signed. You need to know my husband who is a reliable person, husband and friend and, if he who had come “on the side”, I’d know about it first, and in the context of mutual and honest farewell to each other. And now THIS… 😁 Good husband just came out of the shower and I handed him the phone with a dumbfounded question — “what was that?” He surprised “scratched turnip”, saying that it is actually their accountant… must have missed by sending a message to someone.
We laughed at the absurdity of the situation and went to Breakfast, I recommend to come to work and kiss her on the forehead with the words: “you have a nice day, dear” 🤪
But in General I think… And if I was not me, but my husband would be a different person — well this is after this message and the family to fall apart. Will disassemble, dispute, distrust… All that often happens in families where there are some rough edges of the characters. Just horror. But the accountant is. But if her husband read the message that… :)))) Yeah, the situation. And all the cat Tisha — podstavschik. It was necessary to Wake me up at any moment and the phone to reset at exactly the moment when the screen time out, highlighting the “friendly” message.
And so in General, it is better not to think never and did not suspect, and to ask “forehead” everything that seems strange or confusing. And that’s so someone makes a mistake and all is lost, a family destroyed by suspicion, explanation, or even worse “silences” and markups themselves to such horror that even then and a strong case in justification will not help.
In General, I favor honesty and candor. All the rest is the path to ruin.
And the cat Tisha, of course, “sniper” — podgadat the moment…
TO REDUCE QUESTIONS:
- Husband’s phone are always available and we often use them together
- Yes, an accountant exists in nature and she did not see that the message went to the wrong addressee, because was in a hurry to work. Apologies made.
- No, I’m not naive, rather cynical and not too good
- I always try to treat people respectfully and friendly, but the rudeness and boorishness can follow the answer that it is not like that.
- Yes, I believe the Man that is my husband. If there is a valid reason for doubt, close your eyes will not…
- Latest: I have enough self-irony and sense of humor in order not to inflate out of molehills.