Cat Potato has become the new star of the Internet
November 18, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Cat named Potato took Ellie from a shelter. Pet is very sweet, affectionate and gentle, despite his special bulging eyes. The potato has its own Instagram. which signed more than 35 thousand people. Unusual animal’s eyes make it incredibly sweet and interest of the subscribers. What is the reason, remains a mystery. And while users are trying to solve, the Potatoes sneak is compared to alien or attributed to her rare “cat’s” genetic disorder.