Cat secretly snuck into the suitcase owners, and those having problems at the airport (photo)
The couple Nick and Worry cool was going to fly with the Isle of man to new York. And was shocked when they were approached by security guards of the airport and sternly asked me to follow them for further verification. When the molecules of the spouses brought into a special room “for interrogation” they have demanded an explanation about the contents of their Luggage passed through the scanner. Those speculated that the guard has in mind.
According to the newspaper Metro, a suitcase opened, and there was one of the three cats nick and Worry — candy. She secretly snuck into the suitcase leaving home, buried in the things — so that it is not noticed. And all the way to the airport was quiet.
Nick says that he flew to new York to celebrate its 40th anniversary, so one of their suitcases was left half-empty — to place for gifts.
A misunderstanding in the end is well resolved. A couple will not be pressing any charges in connection with the cat-“hare”. Candy took the father of Worry, immediately came at her call to the airport. Then Mr. and Mrs. Kuhl continued his journey. They say that candy and I loved to sleep in bags and boxes, but they had no idea what she’ll decide to accompany them to new York.
See also: California was shaking the video with the reactions of dogs and cats to the earthquake became viral online.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter