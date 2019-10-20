Cat-stowaway climbed into the bag to the owners — he was found at the airport
The pair was worried about what might happen next, but the staff decided not to register this violation and missed spouses on the flight.
Nick and Warri cool headed with the Isle of man (UK) to new York to celebrate the 40th anniversary of nick. Suddenly one of the bags the pair were taken for additional testing.
The couple left the empty bag to return to put her Souvenirs and gifts. Without knowing it, one of the three cats nick and Warri — candy — climbed inside.
“We were shocked,’ said Nick. — She must have climbed into the bag before we left for the airport, but we have not heard or felt it during the trip.
The couple realized that something went wrong when they were called to the interrogation room. Employees of the airport security was very puzzled and repeatedly asked nick and Warri, whether it’s bag.
“We ran out of ideas on what could confuse employees, and in the end my wife said, “It’s not a cat, right?”, — said Nick. The pair was worried about what might happen next, but the staff decided not to register this as a violation and missed spouses on the flight.
“My wife’s father, Barry, came to get candy, and now she’s back home looking after her while we are enjoying our trip,” added Nick.