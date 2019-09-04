Cat the vet has prescribed water treatments
This cat, living in Hong Kong (China), diagnosed arthritis, and the vet prescribed animal hydrotherapy.
The owners purchased for a special pet life jacket and put it in a container of water — it was assumed that the cat will move his paws and thus do some exercise.
However, the main character took the hydrotherapy is completely different. Of course, he didn’t look too happy, but also exercises to do also did not want. Instead, the lazy cat preferred to swim and relax a bit.