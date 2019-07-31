Catch-up and play Patty-cake: as Bella and Gigi Hadid resting on Mykonos
Well, what else to do on holiday, which lasts almost all summer?
As soon as the graphs of Gigi, Bella Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima and other models appear breaks, they migrate to the sea. And as these breaks happen quite often, then sometimes it begins to seem that the release of these persons lasts indefinitely. So, Gigi and Bella Hadid at the moment resting on your favorite celebrities Greek island — Mykonos. On the days the paparazzi photographed them on one of the beaches: a model with friends, swimming, sunbathing, running around the edge of the shore chasing each other and even played Patty-cake.
Edition of the Daily Mail reports that Mykonos Bella and Gigi will spend at least another week: they arrived there in order to celebrate the birthday of the eldest stepsister — 34-year-old Alana Hadid.