Cate Blanchett, Barbara Palvin and others star at the Venice film festival
The last day of summer at the 76th Venice film festival was hot. This has contributed two new movies.
Shortly thereafter began the presentation of the Thriller “the Joker” with Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role.
Tape about this villain can be called the most anticipated premiere this fall. While ordinary viewers patient (the film will be released in October), the festival guests were lucky to see the movie first.
But celebrities lucky enough to attend the premiere without waiting in the queue. Immediately after the fashion show on the red carpet, they headed to a cool movie and I enjoyed the film.
On the show of “the Joker” was seen actors cate Blanchett, Nicholas hoult and Rooney Mara, model Barbara Palvin and Sara Sampaio, and many other Celebi. Attended the premiere and our countrymen Murad and Natalia Haussmann.