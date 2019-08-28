Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche opened the Venice film festival: photos and video from the red carpet
Wednesday, August 28, in Italy, took place the opening ceremony of the 76th Venice international film festival, which is considered the oldest in the world. He is among the three most prestigious film festivals along with Cannes and Berlin.
Venice became the capital of world cinema until the 7th of September. On this day the jury, chaired by Argentine Director Lucretia Martel will announce the winners. In addition to her in the jury this year included canadian film critic piers Handling, French actress Stacy Martin, Italian Director and screenwriter Paolo Virzi, Mexican cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, the Director of Canada Mary Harron, Japanese actor Shinya Tsukamoto.
In the main competition program involved 21 films from 17 countries. Ukraine presented the painting “Painted bird” which was made in cooperation with filmmakers of the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Directed by václav of Margul. He also wrote the script. Wanting to save her child from the persecution of the Jews during the war, the parents sent him to a village in Eastern Europe. Their relative, took the boy unexpectedly dies and he is forced to wander. The child is fighting for his life, his soul and his own future. The main roles in the film played by stars of world cinema Stellan Skarsgard, Julian Sands, Udo Kier, Barry pepper. The shooting took place in four countries, including Ukraine. World premiere of the film in Venice is scheduled for September 3.
Among the favorites of the festival, critics have made the picture “To the stars” by American Director James gray brad pitt in the lead role, “guest of honor” by canadian Director Atom Egoyan’s “the Joker” Todd Phillips with Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role, “Laundry” by Steven Soderbergh, with Gary Oldman as viad, Meryl Streep and Antonio Banderas, “the Dreyfus Affair” (original “Officer and a spy”) by Roman Polanski with Jean Dujardin.
In Venice awaiting the arrival of a large number of movie stars. In the meantime, the opening of the festival was attended by renowned French actress Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche and Ludivine Sagnier. They starred in the film “Truth” by Japanese Director Hirokazu Koreeda. Last year his film “Shop thief” received “the Golden palm” in Cannes. “Truth” — the first picture Koreeda took off outside Japan and not in Japanese. Deneuve plays the older movie star, which formed very complicated relationship with her daughter. Her role went Binoche. The drama is also played by a popular Hollywood actor Ethan hawke. “Truth” was the film that opened the 76th Venice film festival.
-
The official hostess of the festival, Italian actress Alessandra mastronardi, the
-
Juliette Binoche
-
Catherine Deneuve
-
Ludivine Sagnier
-
Elsa Hosk
-
Isabeli Fontana
-
Gabriel Conecel
-
Jasmine Sanders
-
Sofia Richie
-
Barbara Palvin
-
Melanie Brown
-
Martha Hunt
On the red carpet appeared first evening not only movie stars but also the Queen of the catwalk. It’s kind of a tradition of the Venice film festival. Fans are Brazilian Isabeli Fontana, beauty from Hungary Barbara Palvin, American Martha hunt, the French Gabriel Conecel, Germans Jasmine Sanders and Elsa Hosk. Came to the opening of the festival and best friend sisters Kardashian-Jenner Sofia Richie and the participant of group Spice Girls Melanie brown.
In Venice already arrived brad pitt. Fans neterpeniem were waiting for their idol outside the hotel. The actor brought up on the boat.
And the official hostess of the festival this year is the popular Italian actress Alessandra Mastronardi, and known all over the world in the woody Allen film “to Rome with love”.
