Catherine Deneuve caught up of the Ukrainian tomatoes

The celebrity even took with them the seeds of local varieties.

Catherine Deneuve visited the Odessa international film festival.

She reported that she loved lions. And were delighted with the Ukrainian tomatoes.

“Ukrainian tomatoes are the best in the world, but to grow these, you need a special climate,” she said.

She also said that he took a packet of seeds to France.

“Light, joy, beauty” – she said about Odessa with admiration.

