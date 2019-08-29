Catherine Deneuve demonstrated a stylish outfit
In Venice kicks off the annual Venice film festival, the opening of which will take place today.
One of the first stars who came to the festival was the 75-year-old French actress Catherine Deneuve. She arrived at the Lido island and were captured by the paparazzi in simple everyday Luka, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
Catherine wore an emerald green color shirt, which is picked up straight silhouette skirt length to the knees and black sandals with bows on a low heel. In the hands of the Actresses was a small black bag with bamboo handles and a large roomy bag from your favorite French brand Louis Vuitton.
Of accessories Deneuve wore a wide gold bracelet on the wrist, earrings with a turquoise stone and the same ring and watch on the wrist and a chain on his leg. On the face of the actress was wearing sunglasses in leopard frame.