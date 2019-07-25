Catherine Deneuve: “My mother is 107 years old, she always beats me in the bridge, looks great and has…
The legendary Catherine Deneuve arrived to Odessa for the last two days of the Odessa international film festival to present the new film “Farewell night” of the Director andré téchiné in which she played the main role. And to the award of the festival — the statuette “Golden Duke” for contribution to cinema. In the framework of the festival the legendary actress presented a mini-retrospective of films with his participation.
However, awards the titled ladies who played in more than hundred films, do not count: “the Golden bear”, “Silver bear”, the “Volpi Cup”, the two “Cesar”, the prize “David di Donatello”…
Real name Actresses — Catherine Fabienne Dorléac. The third daughter of French theater actors Maurice Dorleac and Renee Deneuve. Mother’s name Catherine took as the alias to be different from her older sister, also an actress. Only in this Paris family had four daughters and they all became Actresses.
Catherine, which is rightly called an icon of cinema, has special theatrical education. However, all sister Dorléac received an excellent secular education and upbringing — they taught music and languages, dance and good manners.
“In another life I would be an anthropologist”
…Look at it, and I can’t believe that you have a 75-year-old living legend. She is the personification of French elegance and charm. No wonder Francois Truffaut said about her: “Deneuve is so beautiful that no matter what the film. The audience simply to enjoy it.”
In Odessa, Catherine Deneuve presented the honorary award for contribution to cinema
— Catherine, what is your main secret is not to change for many years?
— You know, that is a compliment — smiles Catherine Deneuve. — This is probably inherent at the genetic level. And the rest of the work on ourselves, then, what does any woman. Except that I have, it goes a little faster because I’m working with a hairdresser, who we work with in the movie. Know that the “preparatory cycle”, it takes me about an hour and fifteen minutes.
In General, for me is important not so much appearance, how much charge the internal energy. In fact it drives us.
Charm of a woman is her appearance or its interior?
— I will not original if I say that it is desirable the combination of the first and second. Cannot be left solely to the exterior, otherwise it is empty. However, they are often referred to as sex symbols. For me personally, this would have been offensive: sex is too flat and definitely, I’m not the poster of a men’s magazine!
— You were presented with the “Golden Duke”. You know, you have a lot of professional awards, including prizes at the Cannes and Berlin film festivals… Where do you keep them?
Prizes, awards, rewards rather additional bonuses to everything that we do. Naturally, I save them, I can put in his country house. It looks like a fleet of modern mini-sculptures (smiles).
— This collection takes its beginning 55 years ago, with “the umbrellas of Cherbourg” by Jacques demy. However, then “Palme d’or” at the Cannes film festival has awarded the film as a whole, then there were four “Oscar” and “Golden globe”…
At the time, neither of which collections I could not dream. Essentially, it was the beginning of my career in the movies.
— Really? As far as I know, you made your debut at age 11 in the film andré Unable “Schoolgirl”. Then at the age of 17 has played with her sister françoise in the film “Tonight or never”, and in 20 years — in the film, Roger Vadim’s “Vice and virtue”. Total cinema you 64 years…
You good have information! It is really so. There was another film “Kittens”, which was filmed in fifteen years together with her older sister Simone. However, talking about career, mean a real move up the professional ladder. And here is the springboard to a great movie was the role of Genevieve in the musical “the umbrellas of Cherbourg”. It is important, when beginning at a young age get such a role that brings success. If it wasn’t “umbrella”, my career would have turned out very differently.
— The cinema became for you a family business: today it involves your children who have a solid filmography. A few bands you play with her daughter…
— I wish my kids were a different profession, a different life — one where they would not burden the image of their mother, but they were both stubborn than I am. Impact of parental genes. However, I have never forbidden to make their own choices. As a result, they are actors. (Talking about the 56-year-old Christian Vadim, the son of a civil marriage with famous Director Roger Vadim — and 42-year-old Kiara, the daughter from the world-known actor Marcello Mastroianni, who was born in a civil marriage. — Ed.)
The success of Christian and Chiara, of course, rejoice. Rivalry with my daughter I never felt. Moreover, only would be delighted, if he knew that Kiara beat me. Unfortunately, we’ve been together, not filmed.
Heck, even don’t see each other too often. I have six grandchildren! You could say it costs the profession.
In the movie, I came by accident. My sister was an actress and asked me to audition for the film, in which she was going to do. It was during my summer vacation. Since this all started. Then I left home — wanted to be independent. Met Jacques demy and starred in “the umbrellas”. To them I wasn’t sure that I wanted to stay in this profession. If that happens, then maybe in some other life I would become an anthropologist.
“I would like to play Catherine II and Anna Karenina”
— The role that had the greatest influence on you as an actress and a woman?
I think that’s the role in the film “the Last metro” by Francois Truffaut. Probably because it was designed specifically for me, I was playing already at a certain age, a turning point in his life.
— Now the film “farewell to the night,” andré téchiné you have submitted personally…
— This film I am very fond of. I like the story, the plot. And the character that I play. This film, which quite clearly sets out the position. I think the tape will be very close to women because many of them can put themselves in the place of my heroine.
— What’s most important for you in movies in the role in which you agree?
— First of all, the script. If the story seems interesting to me, in the story there is consistency, unable to agree even on a secondary role. I strive for quality and even if there is a large budget, ready to withdraw for nothing, if only it was worth the final result.
— What role is not suited for the actress Catherine Deneuve?
— Hard to say. I think, too bloody.
— However you play a female vampire in the erotic Thriller “the Hunger” in tandem with the British musician David Bowie. It is known that vampires are very attractive, intelligent and immortal.
— I hasten to disappoint: I’m not a vampire! Although I would like to feel immortal (laughs). But this idea is sometimes briefly comes to mind.
Can’t help but notice: I have good genes. Before my eyes the example of my mother, which is 107 years old. She lives in Paris with me, but alone because she likes to be independent. She is incredible: she has a clear mind, and she always beats me in the bridge. Looks great, even has suitors. Because freedom is one of the main conditions. Do not be afraid of age, to be afraid to be boring, always grumpy and angry at the world. By the way, it primarily affects the face. So often pay attention to your face.
— What role would you like to play?
— These two roles: Catherine II and Anna Karenina. On both I had planned, but somehow it didn’t happen.
“You can just walk in your Paris, to go to the cinema, to the market”
— What is Catherine alone, yeah?
— Completely natural. A popular pastime in a circle of friends, favorite people, with whom you can go to the cinema and to the theatre or just to spend time in nature. Something chronically lacking in time. Can just walk in your Paris, where they live for a very long time. Again, to go to the cinema, to the market — right in my neighborhood.
— Basic rule in life from Catherine Deneuve?
— Probably, the main thing in life is to do what you like. In our work, so many requirements and obligations. Therefore, in a normal, everyday life I want to have this as little as possible.
— What inspires you in life?
Is my curiosity. I wonder everything: living beings, people and historical places. My curiosity is very often determined my choice.
Here and Odessa is my choice. Notice right choice. I’m glad to be in Ukraine. If possible, I would certainly come back here. Still dream to visit India — there should be very interesting.
— In your book you wrote that after the film “Breaking the waves” have written to Director Lars von Trier with the offer of acting in his…
— I never impose. Just heard that he’s going to film in several European countries. I wrote that if he was going to shoot in France, would be very happy to work with him (Deneuve starred in Trier’s film “Dancer in the dark”. — Ed.).
— This year, 76-th Venice film festival opens with a Japanese Director, in which you play a major role. It is known that he had not removed the tape outside of Japan and has created a special role for you…
— This Director I adore. My experience with Hirokazu Koreeda was original. I haven’t seen the film. The Director does not know any language except Japanese. So every time I had to resort to the services of an interpreter.
However, I did not identify myself with her character, an older French actress. Moreover, I was even a little funny to see how this is a Japanese Director.
— How do you assess the state of contemporary French cinema?
— Movie is always a reflection of society. On the one hand, there are serious technical progress, which enables young people to create a tape without involving money as before. Especially that in France there are huge opportunities to create anything you want, virtually without any censorship. Complete freedom of action, allowing you to appear young filmmakers.
In General, French cinema is an art of delivering speech, the meaning of words. Unlike, say, from the us, where the preference action, action. I prefer the impact and magic of words.
Frankly, I did not want to be a young actress nowadays. In them too little of individuality because of the need to look like a supermodel 24 hours a day.
— In an interview you joked that when you look at nature, you almost believe that God exists…
— I really think nature is so beautiful that it is possible to believe that it was created. In fact, in my childhood I attended a religious Catholic school up to senior, graduation, classes were taught there.
— Have you ever played on the stage, what is the reason?
— First of all, I always feel a very strong emotion. There is a concept paraphobia — stage fright. Unfortunately, I cannot overcome even now. You worry, even when you watch the performances with their friends.
Catherine Deneuve and Mikhail Zhvanetsky at the Odessa international film festival-2019
You attribute a lot of novels, they would be enough for dozens of women. What is women’s secret Catherine Deneuve?
— An abundance of novels is a legend, if we talk about a real love story. What to breakups, divorces, that is, in my opinion, is a normal phenomenon. It is impossible to make a single choice for life, not being able to change something. However, I understand that marriage is an important institution for the people who value it gives.
— That you love?
— Very much. For me it is more important to love than to be loved.
— Do you consider yourself a happy person?
— Happiness is something that passes very quickly. It is, of course, exists when the same number of positive moments, emotions, sentiments… But happiness is ephemeral. This is some lucky day, nothing more. The main thing — to live in harmony with yourself.
— You have long been the Muse of famous designer Yves Saint Laurent. Who would have today to take his place, whose Muse you could be?
— Speaking of couturier, I know well, only Jean-Paul Gaultier. I really like his style. However, today the situation has changed: there are outstanding designers, but remained a few fashion designers who are engaged in the luxury sector. Luxury pret-a-port is necessary, without it can not exist such brands as Zara or H&M.
“Love to eat, do not rule out a vodka tonic”
— Have you ever wanted to be a model?
— No, no and no again! I could never be a model because I love to eat.
— Even so?
Yes. Prefer something fresh from the Italian cuisine. Also do not rule out a vodka tonic. Special diet do not adhere to, but almost never eat desserts, that love, forever excluded from your diet sugar and significantly reduced consumption of meat. Also drink lots of water like vegetable broths and juices, and before dinner allow yourself to drink a glass of good wine. For example, Burgundy.
— Your colleague Gerard Depardieu said that Catherine Deneuve — the kind of man he wanted to be.
— I would say to him that would like to be a woman like it. Because in some aspects it was shown that this femininity, while I do something manly.
If we talk about clothes, now it is not very different, but I don’t recognize unisex. I think that women, having the opportunity to wear pants, much has changed. First of all, there was some reassessment.
— Share your impressions of Odessa…
— I love it here. In Odessa, the atmosphere, the architecture. In short, the city would describe in three words: “Light, joy, beauty”. Don’t know how other Ukrainian cities, but Odessa, and through it the whole of Ukraine, it is a joy.
Something I will take with me the memory?
— From Odessa I will take not only a lot of positive emotions. I have a hobby — work in the garden. Heard a lot about the high quality of Ukrainian tomatoes. However, I have already tried them and can say that they are the best in the world… I Want to take with me to Paris unique Ukrainian seeds of tomatoes.
With such a diet you can stick to ten days.
