Catherine Deneuve was in the hospital: what is known about the condition of star “Cherbourg umbrellas”
The reason for the hospitalization of the famous French actress Catherine Deneuve became poor circulation and ischemic stroke. This writes the information resource BFM.
“Deneuve suffered an ischemic stroke of mild and, therefore, her health condition and will soon be restored”, — is told in the statement made by the agent, Claire Blondel at the request of the relatives Deneuve.
The statement also clarifies that the disease is not provoked disorders of motor functions.
On admission Catherine Deneuve became known in the morning. It was reported that night, she received one of the Paris hospitals. As the reason for hospitalization was the name of the fatigue caused by the big amount of work.
Recall that Catherine Deneuve is known for the films “the umbrellas of Cherbourg” “Repulsion”, “Belle de jour”, “8 women”, “Hunger”, “Desperate Housewives” and many others.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Catherine Deneuve spoke about the difficulties of the fight against Smoking. The actress, who smoked three packs a day, had to take sessions of hypnosis to get rid of the addiction.
