Catherine Kuchar changed his profession
Famous ballerina, soloist of the National Opera of Ukraine Kateryna Kuhar, who with her husband Alexander Stoyanov was forced to move wedding due to his tight schedule, he changed his profession.
Prima for the first time tried a full meter. She played a role in the feature film “Vadana” about the suits which are already legendary. Especially for Catherine also developed an original costume — luxurious red dress with embroidery of a dragon, writes the Chronicle.info with reference on the Facts.
“Picture “Vadana” based on the novel Sofia Andrukhovych is the first experience for me full meter. The shooting took place in the theatre named Olga Kobylyanska in Chernivtsi. Awesome movie. My image was created by Lesya Patoka, so the authors paid attention to the beauty of the costumes, every detail, all the nuances. I was delighted,” admitted Mrs. Kuchar in the broadcast channel “Ukraine”.
According to ballerina on the set, she had not only to dance but also to perform extreme stunt.
“To do this movie, I had to work with stunt men. I was there a little danced, performed stunts. Real extreme and adrenaline,” shared the actress in “the Wound W with Ukraine”.
Recall the events of the film unfold on the verge of epochs in the provincial Ukrainian town of the Austro-Hungarian Empire in the late XIX — early XX century. In the center of the plot — the story of the relationship between the two girls, Adele and her maids Steffy who grew up together and were inseparable. It was directed by Christina Sivolap, for which “Vadana” — feature debut, and the main role performed by actress Mariana Romanova Ales and Yanushevich. The main male role of Peter Skalica played Roman Lutsky, known to Ukrainians for the films “Storozheva Outpost”, “Sex mast osobisty I nichogo” and the TV series “Century of Yakov”. The film also involved the stars of show business.