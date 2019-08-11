Catherine Kuchar continues to relax in Sunny Los Angeles
Ukrainian prima ballerina flew to a distant country with her husband a few weeks ago. And during that time managed to visit several cities in California, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to facenews.ua.
For example, the judge of the project Dances with stars za also visited the “world capital” of gambling — Las Vegas!
Now, Kuchar decided to dedicate time not only fun and active but also relaxing vacation. And now, Catherine has published a couple of photos with hotel rooms and the beach.
So, on his page in the network instagram Kuhar showed a relaxed photo from the beach. In the frame of the ballerina posing in a white strapless leotard, which is decorated with gold print. Ballerina gathered long black hair on the crown, holding their hands.
“Love me like you do”, — playfully signed the Kuhar. Which translated to English means: “Love me like you do”.
Also, the geotagging Kuchar stated the city and County of Los Angeles- Malibu.
On the other picture Kuhar already posing from your hotel room, on the balcony, amid the dense greenery. The prima ballerina — white underwear. A set of short shorts and tank top.
“Give me a moment just for me”, — signed photo of Kuchar.
Fans of Catherine is also quick to leave your enthusiastic comments under her new photos in swimsuit:
“Very beautiful without makeup”
“Terribly tempting”
“Beautiful, but strict”
“I admire and love You”
“You look like without makeup for 20 years”
“You’re as beautiful as ever! I never cease to admire your tenderness and femininity!”
“Natural beauty! It’s cool”
“What can I say, if a woman is beautiful that no words can describe it, but simply give confidence that she was unforgettable)) p. s About you Catherine”