Catherine Kuchar spoke about his attitude to female friendship
Recently prima ballerina of the National Opera of Ukraine, the judge of the show “Dances with stars z” Catherine Kuhar revealed the secret of who she can trust with your deepest secrets.
In his page in the social network, she congratulated her friend Bogdan happy birthday, wrote a touching text about their friendship and posted photos with the goddaughter.
“Many do not believe in women’s friendship. But I want to share and tell their story. It is scary to think about for almost 30 years, I’m friends with this fun, light-hearted, incredibly positive woman. Woman?! I said that?! It seems recently we secretly shared sandwiches and eats them for both cheeks in the locker room of the ballet school. Together ran out of the camp, together experienced first love and treason, passed examinations, was on the scale, did enveloppé, relevé lent and lost weight, cried bitterly, laughed from the heart, cramps in the abdomen, failed in school for behavior in the classroom, shared impressions about the first kiss. It seems my whole life is tightly connected with you. You always were and are to me considered big sister I never had. A wise and faithful friend who always thinks soberly and returns me to earth after my creative flying in heaven, never condemning,” shared Catherine Kuchar.
After Kateryna Kuhar told the parable about the wise man who was asked: “How many types of friendship exist?”. “Four he said. — I have friends, such as food — every day you need them. Has friends, like medicine, looking for them when you feel bad. Have friends like a disease, they are looking for you. But there are friends like the air — invisible but they are always with you.”