Catherine Kuhar admired the spectacular image of holiday in USA
Ukrainian prima ballerina Ekaterina Kuhar decided to gain strength before the new theatre season, where she will delight the audience with their gracefulness. In addition, the dancer will once again sit in the chair of star judges in the new season of dancing with the stars, so fall it will have saturated. Now she typed new impressions and relaxes in the United States.
On his page in Instagram Kuhar shared a spectacular photo, which delighted her fans. Shot on the beautiful ballerina posing in desert conservation reserve near Las Vegas. She chose to walk comfortable but stylish outfit beige shorts and a t-shirt and a black cowboy hat, which adds a special flair.
“Think of me, my Sugar……drink and you can’t get drunk…… The first stop in Las Vegas, reserve Red Rock!” commented Catherine.
Members showered the dancer with compliments, saying that she looks this way.
- Wow, very nice
- Super!
- Queen of the desert)))
- Only I’m waiting for pictures of casinos in Las Vegas?
- I like very beautiful!!! Klassnya!!! Cool!!! Cool!!!
- What do you
- You licit image! Garnier dochenku
- Cleopatra from Ukraine!!
- Old Wild West ), Katherine is beautiful in any place and any time) decorate all by themselves!
- The hat is cool of course, but black color is not the best choice in heat)