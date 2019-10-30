Catherine Kuhar husband and I were angels (video)
Well-known Ukrainian ballet couple Kateryna Kuhar and Alexander Stoyanov, who formalized their relationships and arranged marriage in live show “Tantsi z with a stars” became heroes of the new clip of the young singer Mari Cheba. Chocolate house in Kiev, she presented a touching clip “Angels”.
The singer says that writing songs and creating videos, she was inspired by the famous ballet couple. According to Maria, the story of Catherine and Alexander perfectly reflects the concept of the clip. It includes footage of their modern ballet, “children of the night”.
The author of the video for the song became the singer’s husband — Director and renowned fashion photographer Andrew Root.
“Few people know, but Mary and Andrew, this couple. On the day of filming the video guys Sasha gave the stones to me — the stone Buddha, I feel from him some cleansing and protection. He travels with me during the tour, he is with me in the dressing room, on my table”, — said Kuhar.
With her husband she met in a ballet hall, when the teacher Eleonora Stebliak and put them in couple in the play “Romeo and Juliet”. Girl turned into a real. Katerina and Alexander are already ten years together, raising a son Timur, and daughter, Anastasia.
In addition to leading roles at the National Opera, touring, Caterina is also the judge of the project “Dances with stars z”, her apt comment is a little afraid of all the participants. In the tenth live she criticized the ballet performed favorite show of Anne of Rizatdinova. Listening to the verdict of the jury, the athlete has lost consciousness.
