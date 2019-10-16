Catherine Kuhar remembered how lost the baby from the first husband
Not everyone knows that a marriage with Alexander Stoyanov for second ballerina.
Prima ballerina of the national Opera of Ukraine and the judge of the project “Dances with stars z” Catherine Kuchar is the second time married.
Before the premiere of the National academic theatre of Opera and ballet of Ukraine Alexander Stoyanov Kuhar was already married. At a very young age, she got married and then experienced a terrible tragedy. The ballerina was pregnant with the girl, but in recent months lost the baby – she opened the lungs, according to the program “Life of famous people”.
“I have at the moment was only one question — what and why. And I haven’t seen the answer to this question. After the ICU when I was transferred to the ward, my ward was near the chamber of the objectors. And, of course, when a woman after a tragedy, after the loss of a child lies there and hears baby cries, that’s the most difficult test,” shared Kuhar.
Catherine fell into such a depression when you do not what to see anyone not like she lost the meaning of life.
“Not close, no antidepressants, no sleeping pills – I absolutely nothing helped. I could not sleep, I just wanted to lay down and cry,” admitted Catherine.
Who knows what would have ended, if the situation had not intervened teacher Catherine, who almost forcibly pulled dancer out of the abyss. She forced the student to return to training and persuaded to dance the lead role in the play “Romeo and Juliet”.
“Only after going on stage. All this I shared with the audience. Only after that I felt some relief. And I realized, it’s worth it,” said Kuhar.
Four years later, Kuchar got pregnant again. Gave birth to a healthy and beautiful son of Timur. But the man she loved beside her in the happy moment was gone. They divorced. And just then Kate met Alexander Stoyanov, who from the first months replaced the boy’s own father. And later said she wants to have another baby.
“He told me, “you give birth to my child in the course of the year, or I’m leaving you” — taken aback by the story of Catherine.
Kuchar does not like ultimatums. She made a scandal. Haven’t talked to my husband, crying. But finally gave in and gave her beloved a daughter Nastya.