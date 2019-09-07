Catherine Kuhar said that eats for Breakfast and what does exercises in the morning
Catherine Kuhar has published in Instagram the new image. Ballerina sits on a chair, barefoot and in brown dropped the cardigan peeks out of the dress with lace.
Under the Catherine said as she began her morning. Her day begins not with coffee, with charging.
“First, I do crunches, the back and arms for 15 minutes. For a flat stomach be sure to twist the hula Hoop. And important ritual for awakening — a glass of water with lemon, preferably a half hour before eating,” shared Kate.
She eats a small sandwich of bread from wheat flour or a slice of cheese. And allows himself to eat a chocolate. Drinking coffee with lemon and cardamom.
After that Kuchar is sent to two hour session.
“This mode allows my stomach to stay flat, despite the fact that I have two children,” she said.
Ballerina deduced the ideal formula “volume flat “morning” belly”.
“If the first thing, getting out of bed, you go on the Mat and start the day with charging, good mood and excellent physical form provided to you. And then you can start Breakfast,” concluded the star.