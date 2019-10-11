Catherine Kuhar showed rare the 9-year-old son
October 11, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Fans noted that the boy looks like mom and dad at the same time
Catherine Kuhar rarely shows on the network son and daughter, however, has pleased fans with a new photo of the grown up son of Timur. The picture shows 9-year-old boy in military pants and a black leather jacket sitting behind the wheel of a luxury Porsche car and stares into the lens.
Kuchar admitted that already worries what will happen during the transitional age of the guy.
“Well, Belle, went to ride…?” Already looking forward to his transition to adulthood…” — commented on the celebrity.
Netizens marveled by the beauty of the boy and noted that he miraculously combines the features of mom and dad are clearly on the rise and an enviable boyfriend.
- Neimovirna beautiful child with a future
- Oh, and handsome! Took all Your beauty with Alexander and added your own! Oh, girls, stay, a little more and quiet girlish hearts will not be!
- Duzhe garnicia Chelopech
- My mom’s cute,escape,girls Oh and enviable cavalier grows up!!!!
- His mom
- Competitors will not be all the girls
- Kikoooo man grows
- Handsome!
- What a beautiful boy
- Cute!
- What a gentleman !
- Very similar to your husband.I think competitors will not be very beautiful growing boy
- Kate how he resembles you both, it’s a miracle
- How much he looks like both parents at once)