Catherine Kuhar showed their wedding cake
Kuchar appears in the video in a white mini dress with a deep neckline
Catherine Kuhar does not cease to surprise fans touching moments of your wedding. Recall that a prima ballerina and Prime Minister of the National Opera of Ukraine Kateryna Kuhar and Alexander Stoyanov announced just yesterday, September 15, about his painting. The pair even posted online video from the Registrar’s office, where they exchanged rings.
And on the evening of 15 September was held the fourth live dancing with the stars (the project has left Nadezhda Matveeva and V. Shokhin), which was held under the theme “Evening of love”. At the beginning of the fourth ether on the floor of the show held a lavish wedding ceremony, the leading of which was made by Yuriy Horbunov and Tina Karol.
But after the broadcast, already behind the scenes was the occasion. So, on his page in the network instagram Kuhar has published photos and videos, which depicted the process of cutting the wedding cake. Showed Kuchar and the cake itself is white, in three tiers, decorated with airy white flowers. The corresponding video was published in twitter-account MyGlamWish.
Interestingly, during the fourth ether Kuhar several times to change outfits, all white. The cutting of the cake, she was in a white mini dress with a deep neckline. The dress is further embellished by airy illusion sleeves and a small decorative loop.