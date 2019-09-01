Catherine Kuhar touching confessed to her husband in love and congratulated the honorary title
Beloved ballerina became a Folk artist.
Prima ballerina and judge “Tanzu s with a stars” Catherine Kuchar left a touching post to the address of the husband, the premiere National Academic theatre of Opera and Ballet of Ukraine named after T. G. Shevchenko Alexander Stoyanov.
The star congratulated the beloved with granting him the title of people’s artist of Ukraine.
“Love, for me it is very important that every step and every way to your little and big victories, I walk hand in hand with you! You are my pride, bearing and my rear. Your big heart gives me so much love that all the little hardships of life fade away and become unimportant. Thanks to you, I can always be myself, because you give your love to me! I am happy and thrilled for you, received the title of people’s artist,” wrote Kuhar in photoblog.
She also posted a black and white photo where the husband is pictured in the shirt.