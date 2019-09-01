Catherine Kuhar was excited about the network of spicy scenes
One of the three star judges bright show dancing with the stars 2019 Catherine Kuchar, who previously said, what do you expect from the new season of project impressed the fans very candid photos. On his page in Instagram is known for its austerity to the participants of the prima ballerina has published a racy frame, which can be called a “frivolity”.
In the photo Catherine Nude posing while sitting in a bath filled with gold paint. However, the photo shows only the head, shoulders and arms of the dancer, the skin of which is already covered with gold. In her hand she holds a glass of champagne and looking piercingly at the camera.
“By the way, about the Golden bathroom…..
“Why do women love so much hot water?
— Because they are messengers of hell and often homesick…”
On Sunday will be the second live show of “Dancing with the stars.” Looking forward to it and ready to experience new emotions and get a portion of inspiration! Are you ready?” commented hot the Kuhar.
Of course, subscribers were quick to share their opinions, admiring Catherine and calling her Cleopatra, and the “Golden woman”. Many also noted that also really looking forward to the new edition of the show, and especially the poignant comments of a ballerina.
- Look forward to, especially Your comments, they are but how many such relevant
- Ready to hear Your unmatched speech!
- the Golden woman!
- Very beautiful!!!
- Wow!!! That’s cool
- Just Cleopatra
- I look forward to!!
- Catherine you are the star of the project. Unique and unforgettable
- Golden moments!