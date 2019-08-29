Catherine Kuhar was fascinated by a slender figure in a bikini
In the microblog Catherine Kuhar, a new post. Star poetically said goodbye to summer. Ballerina is ready to meet autumn.
“In the air feel autumn coming and it seems that everyone feels like summer is slipping away through his fingers. I love when autumn takes over, and we like a gift, we get a nice September cool and cozy evenings. And that’s no reason to be sad, letting go of summer vacation until next year. After all, we are waiting for more than one reason to celebrate: the opening of the new season in theatres, the exciting premiere. Every year, I’m nostalgic, under the long time favorite shows and find new ideas for creative experimentation. And you know what that means? The artists and the audience will meet again in the face of views and will be inseparable until the new summer season!” wrote Kuhar
This post Kuhar was accompanied by its spicy the. Posed celebrity by the pool in a red bikini with black lace. On top of bathing suit ballerina threw the black beach robe, and his hands were holding a white lapdog.
The ballerina is in good shape, so gladly showed fans her slim figure and flat tummy. However, some followers decided that the swimsuit celebrity too much like underwear.