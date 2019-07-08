Catherine Kuhar was intrigued by a photo in a luxurious wedding dress
It is worth Recalling that one wedding in the life of a ballerina has already taken place b
After American wedding (which was valid only in the U.S.), which ballet couple Kateryna Kuhar and Alexandra Stoyanova played during the tour in December 2018, the couple decided to seal ties at home. By the way, Catherine and Alexander claim that has already managed to get married in Ukraine, but to get married according to the Ukrainian legislation also does not mind, so already prepare for the upcoming event. That Catherine chooses a wedding dress subscribers found out on her page in Instagram in early June, and recently prima ballerina was intrigued by the last photo in the bride’s attire with a philosophical signature.
“Life is like a naked hand…” signed ballerina black-and-white frame, where the details can be seen fly-away dress with a train and a small veil covering the face of the famous Ukrainian women.
Fans appreciated the way Catherine, by showering compliments.
- Cinderella is in a hurry to the ball,the main thing is not to lose the shoes, and live with my Prince all my life!!! Katyusha, you are very beautiful girl!!!!
- Magically
- Divine
- Very beautiful
- Beautiful! You’re like a Princess from a fairy tale
- Beautiful, subtle and delicate! Beautiful! Happiness for the whole family!
- Beautiful and Elegant
This the Catherine reminded its fans that the preparations for the celebration of the wedding continues and now she carefully selects a worthy dress. However, when the celebration, the couple said.