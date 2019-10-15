Catherine Kuhar was struck by a touching duet with Potap
Kuchar and Potap made on the floor with an unusual setting
On 13 October, was the eighth live show of dancing with the stars. In this release all participants of the dance show demonstrated just ballroom dancing.
Performances were evaluated by the choreographer Vlad Yama, prima ballerina of the National Opera of Ukraine Kateryna Kuhar and American dancer Francisco Gomez. In addition, the project was invited Grigory Chapkis, who had previously been a permanent judge of the show.
Leading was Yuriy Horbunov and Tina Karol. Leading the balcony began rapper Potap and his son Andrew Potapenko. They joked a lot and kept the conversation with the participants of the project.
The icing on the cake was the performance by Potap in the end of the program. He performed his new song CHINA. During the rooms the floor appeared Catherine Kuchar, which showed viewers an incredible PA to the accompaniment of Potap.
Dancing with the stars 2019: Kateryna Kuhar and Potap delighted the audience with a duet (video: YouTube/W Dances with stars)
Users of the network performance very much, and they’ve left many positive reviews.
- Very beautiful room, Katerina looks so harmoniously with Potapov. Much better than strippers in the clip;
- So small and cute I want to watch and watch;
- Cook magical, gentle!!!
- Shocked by Kuhar. The song on top.