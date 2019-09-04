Catherine Kuhar was surprised by the change of image
A new image of the prima ballerina chose 2 live “Tancu z with stars 2019,” reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Showdream.
Sunday, September 1, they released their second live show “Dances with stars z 2019”. It judge of the prima ballerina Ekaterina Kuhar came in a rather unexpected way, the highlight of which was a bright pink dress.
The style of dress that was chosen Catherine Kuhar, quite popular in recent years — in similar dresses already appeared in public Kendall Jenner and Lesya Nikityuk. But the prima ballerina is a dress looks very unusual — Catherine Kuchar prefers outfits in black, white and pastel colours. It is likely that you haven’t seen the ballerina in the bright pink dress, but you have the opportunity to fix it 😉
The image of Catherine Kuhar added a new hairstyle with short jagged bangs, which also looks very unusual, but beautiful.