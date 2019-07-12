Catherine Kuhar was surprised the bed
Catherine Kuhar decided to share with fans personal thoughts and reflections on the theme of relationship between men and women. In particular Ukrainian prima ballerina frankly admitted which traits in a man can excite and attract. These revelations Kuhar shared on his instagram page.
Moreover, the dancer accompanied her post bedding photos. In black and white picture you can see Catherine in bed, white pillows and blankets. She holds in her hands a bouquet of flowers, covering them part of your face.
“Tell you the secret! I often write and ask what kind of men do you like?! It seemed to me that everything is easy, but no. Than wiser and more experienced we become, the harder it is for us to conquer and subsequently hold,” writes Kuchar.
“When I started to think about it, I realized that the more I’m interested in and excite in a man his INTELLIGENCE, his CHARISMA and his WISE AND CONDESCENDING ATTITUDE TO FEMALE)) a Woman can be weak and fragile, and even wrong, and so captivates and conquers when a man can still take a slightly smiling, slightly sneering… So ….. SUCH MEN inspire me and evoke interest…. Predators who are able to “step on your throat” for the sake of their women!” concluded Kuhar.
Fans Kuhar also left comments under the post:
- Vauuuuu Katya, what kind of frivolity)
- Oh… And where is this found?)
- How wise and vital!
- Not only you like them))
- So curiously read vashi pillows. Duzhe Garni Rosanna Inca!
- I have the same opinion! A photo just magic out! Cake with icing easy!
- Oh, Golden words!