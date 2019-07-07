Catherine Zeta-Jones and her 16-year-old daughter stunned images fashion show

Actress and Carys Douglas, the two attended a fashion show Fendi.

Кэтрин Зета-Джонс и ее 16-летняя дочь ошеломили образами на модном показе

Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones and her 16-year-old daughter Carys Douglas both attended a fashion show.

Fashion week in Paris ended with the screening of the fashion house Fendi in Rome, where they held a fashion show in memory of the designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in February of this year.

Thus, among the star guests of the show were spotted 49-year-old wife of actor Michael Douglas with their daughter.

Women have become the real stars of the evening and was stunned by its elegant images.

The actress highlighted her slim figure in a red dress with a deep neckline and belt at the waist, which picked up light beige clogs and leather small Fendi handbag in black and white. Hair, Catherine gathered the hair in the style of “old Hollywood” and made bright makeup with emphasis on eyes and lips.

The young representative of the family star looked no less impressive than the mother.

For the event she chose a MIDI dress of translucent fabric brown shade with open neckline. Under the dress the girl wore a black bodysuit. The final touch to her character steel handbag and matching white heels.

