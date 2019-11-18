Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas celebrate 19 years of marriage
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas – one of the most solid Hollywood couples, which, however, has experienced many difficult periods. They married in 2000, two years before being in a relationship.
In this marriage he was born two children: son Dylan and daughter Carys. But in 2011, health Kathryn shaken: the actress, suffers from bipolar disorder, had to undergo treatment, and then to repeat it in 2013. the Illness has affected family relationships: Michael Douglas decided to file for divorce. According to the actor, he was “unable to endure more of the global depression, which is pronounced due to the illness of Catherine.” But after a time, the couple managed to find a compromise and to restore the relationship. Since then nothing could break their Union.
On 18 November, the couple celebrated the 19th anniversary of living together. In honor of this event, Catherine decided to prepare for her husband (as well as subscribers) touching post. She showed photos from his youth, where lovers dance. Catherine dressed in a white dress with a sweetheart neckline, sequined, Michael – in the classic costume. “Dance in our 20th year! Happy anniversary, my love. Such a lovely letter from my father-in-law. I’m touched,” added the actress of the emotional signature. Also in the gallery she uploaded another picture – letter of congratulations for the couple.
“Dear Michael and Catherine, happy anniversary! Michael, you have learned a very important lesson: to be married, you must obey your wife. Keep practicing on the example of me and my wife” – such an original way to congratulate the father of Michael Douglas, the legendary American actor “Golden era” kirk Douglas.
Fans of the pair began to vigorously discuss the photo, congratulating Michael and Catherine. “May God bless this family”, “How cute”, “Happy anniversary to both of you”, “Such a nice greeting and so wise”, “Beautiful couple”, “Congratulations! I wish you and your family peace, happiness and good health forever!”…