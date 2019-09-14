Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas showed his house for $ 4.5 million
Celebrity couple decided to go into real estate transactions, the actors sold the estate in Mallorca and bought new near Manhattan.
They kindly agreed to conduct a tour for journalists and allowed us to take photos. The new house bears the name of Long Meadow, there were 22 rooms, of which 8 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a fitness room, veranda, indoor pool, library, there are seven fireplaces. The mansion was built so that from his Windows opened views of the Hudson, the Chronicle reports.info with reference to popcornnews.ru.
It is located in the middle of greenery, it leads to a dirt driveway.
The photos of the interior shows that the room is decorated in different colours in the interior there are paintings in gilt frames, sculptures, vases, candelabra. Comfort create sofas and chairs with lots of pillows.
For the house of Douglas and Zeta-Jones paid $ 4.5 million, spending some of the money raised from the sale of the estate in Mallorca, which since its purchase several times rose in price. A new house has enough space large family the spouses, including 102-year-old Kirk Douglas and their eight month old granddaughter.
The pair have been together since 1999, and although their love, nobody believed, they have experienced many trials and parted. As for their love to purchase real estate, they also do not change this to my addiction.