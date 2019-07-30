Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas spend the summer holidays in Saint-Tropez
Recently 49-year-old Catherine Zeta-Jones together with her husband, 74-year-old Michael Douglas, attended the ceremony in the County of Wales: the actress became an honorary citizen of his native city, and immediately after the event, the celebrity couple flew to France. And now the couple spend time in Saint-Tropez on a private yacht.
Yesterday Catherine and Michael were spotted by paparazzi about one of the beach restaurants called Bagatelle Beach. Celebrity lunch with friends and then went to the beach.
The Hollywood couple who has been happily married for 19 years, tasted the dishes of French-Mediterranean dishes: the burrata with truffles and tomatoes, pasta and pie.
Katherine looked glamorous: on this day in her choice fell on a comfortable and stylish look consisting of a light dress with a floral print and a black straw hat from Gucci.
We will remind, the actors met in 1996 at a film festival in Deauville, and four years later married at the Plaza hotel in new York. French film festival stars introduced each other to their mutual friend Danny DeVito. According to Douglas, it was love at first sight, but friends, he said, he sees this woman the mother of his future children. Now the couple are raising 18-year-old son Dylan Michael and 15-year-old daughter Carys Zeta.