Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas won tenderness
Hollywood couple Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, who in July, vacationed in Saint-Tropez, were the guests of a party thrown by the British Academy of film and television arts BAFTA in Los Angeles.
Traditional tea-party was attended by stars of the acclaimed TV series “Game of thrones” Nathalie Emmanuel, Caris van Houten and John Bradley, and also stars of TV series “suits” Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres, and many others.
But special attention was focused on Zeta-Jones and Douglas. They appeared on the red carpet of the event, touching, holding hands. The pair couldn’t look away from each other and willingly posed for photographers.
For the release of Catherine, which, on 25 September will celebrate its 50th anniversary, chose a MIDI dress from Vivienne Westwood striped. The image of the actress added transparent shoes.
We will remind, not so long ago stylish Catherine Zeta-Jones with 16-year-old daughter graced the cover of the famous gloss. The actress became the heroine of the September edition of Vanity Fair Spain.