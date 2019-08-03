Catherine Zeta-Jones appeared on candid photo
Famous actress Catherine Zeta-Jones appeared on candid photo. Many find it hard to believe that soon celebrities turned 50 years old. New photo she proved that is now experiencing a second youth.
For the photo shoot Catherine Zeta-Jones wore a striking red dress that is open to the back. The outfit allowed the actress to show a perfect figure in a favorable light. To make a “flavor” to the allowed cut of the dress, as became visible part of her bust. In the opinion of the fans, despite the frankness photos, Zeta-Jones showed absolutely nothing extra and does not look vulgar.
Recently, the actress went on vacation with his 73-year-old husband Michael Douglas. Next year the couple will celebrate 20 years since the establishment of the family. Celebrities got married in November 2000. Catherine Zeta-Jones gave birth to her husband two beautiful children — a son and a daughter.