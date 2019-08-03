Catherine Zeta-Jones appeared on candid photo

| August 3, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Famous actress Catherine Zeta-Jones appeared on candid photo. Many find it hard to believe that soon celebrities turned 50 years old. New photo she proved that is now experiencing a second youth.

Кэтрин Зета-Джонс предстала на откровенном снимке

For the photo shoot Catherine Zeta-Jones wore a striking red dress that is open to the back. The outfit allowed the actress to show a perfect figure in a favorable light. To make a “flavor” to the allowed cut of the dress, as became visible part of her bust. In the opinion of the fans, despite the frankness photos, Zeta-Jones showed absolutely nothing extra and does not look vulgar.

Recently, the actress went on vacation with his 73-year-old husband Michael Douglas. Next year the couple will celebrate 20 years since the establishment of the family. Celebrities got married in November 2000. Catherine Zeta-Jones gave birth to her husband two beautiful children — a son and a daughter.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.