Catherine Zeta-Jones impressed with risky neckline
Catherine Zeta-Jones, appeared at the reception on the occasion of the wedding of canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll held at Capri (Italy), gave guests a lasting impression. The fact that the actress was dressed in a rather extravagant outfit: black evening dress with v-neck neckline that extends to the waist.
The plunging neckline revealed to the views of the audience much more than usually allow himself to show 49-year-old Catherine. In addition, as an accessory, the actress chose so massive necklace that seemed to the end of the evening it simply didn’t deliver. Zeta-Jones appeared at the wedding Scrolla not alone, but accompanied by his 74-year-old husband Michael Douglas. Moreover, the actor who is older than his wife of 35 years, tried to look less impressive than she is. Michael dressed for the solemn occasion in all white from head to toe. As such, he proudly marched next to Catherine, giving her tender looks.
We will remind, in December of this year the couple will celebrate the 19th anniversary from the date of the wedding. And they met only for a couple of years before the wedding. Then they were introduced to each other a common friend, Danny DeVito. And, the first evening of meeting, Michael announced Catherine that he wants to be the father of her children. And though the actress was shocked by this “zeal” Douglas, in the end, the way it turned out. During their marriage the couple raised two children. Their son Dylan is now 17 years old, and daughter Caris — 15.