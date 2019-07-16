Catherine Zeta-Jones in a bright way at the Grand Prix of “Formula-1” in the UK
49-year-old Catherine Zeta-Jones and 74-year-old Michael Douglas along with his 18-year-old son Dylan went to another sporting event — the Grand Prix “Formula-1” race track “Silverstone” in the UK.
In public Catherine appeared in a very bright way. She wore a bright red blouse and light trousers with a multicolored print. Sunglasses black wide-brimmed hat and round earrings completed her look.
In this acting pair is a real racing fan is Michael Douglas. He was seen at the Grand Prix of “Formula-1”. Apparently, a hobby of his father and supports his son, and the actress herself against this passion her husband does not object.
But 16-year-old daughter a pair of Caris, apparently, this family does not share interest — fashion shows she obviously likes. Apparently, she never went on vacation with his family and chose to spend the holidays with friends — in the stories she has posted a video from a walk on a yacht.