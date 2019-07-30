Catherine Zeta-Jones in a stylish hat showed how spends holiday with her husband
July 30, 2019
The actor’s family rest in Saint-Tropez.
Star wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are now resting in Saint Tropez.
The couple spends summer vacation on a private yacht.
Thus, recently, Catherine and Michael were spotted at one of the beach restaurants called Bagatelle Beach where published in the Іnstаgrаm actress.
“And it was dinner”, signed the 49-year-old star.
As it can be seen that the pair had a very picturesque appearance. Catherine chose a light summer dress with a floral print, but decided to hide his face under a black straw hat.
Michael, in turn, was dressed in a stylish t-shirt with funny print and black glasses.
