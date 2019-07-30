Catherine Zeta-Jones in a stylish hat showed how spends holiday with her husband

| July 30, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

The actor’s family rest in Saint-Tropez.

Кэтрин Зета-Джонс в стильной шляпе показала, как проводит отпуск с мужем

Star wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are now resting in Saint Tropez.

The couple spends summer vacation on a private yacht.

Thus, recently, Catherine and Michael were spotted at one of the beach restaurants called Bagatelle Beach where published in the Іnstаgrаm actress.

“And it was dinner”, signed the 49-year-old star.

As it can be seen that the pair had a very picturesque appearance. Catherine chose a light summer dress with a floral print, but decided to hide his face under a black straw hat.

Michael, in turn, was dressed in a stylish t-shirt with funny print and black glasses.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.