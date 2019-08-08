Catherine Zeta-Jones was published in Ukrainian embroidery
August 8, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
The star in this form went on a date with my husband.
Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, who is now with her husband Michael Douglas is resting in Saint Tropez, and even the fashionista.
So, on the page on the Instagram celebrity posted a photo, which appears in luxury Ukrainian embroidery from designer Julia Magdych. Outfit Catherine decorated with ornament “chestnuts of Kiev”.
Zeta-Jones had to pay for this beauty no more no less – $ 700.
“A lovely couple and wonderful photography, beautiful family, and beautiful dress – just gorgeous”, “where is the dress from?” – interested in Catherine’s followers.
Loading...