Catherine Zeta-Jones was published in Ukrainian embroidery

The star in this form went on a date with my husband.

Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, who is now with her husband Michael Douglas is resting in Saint Tropez, and even the fashionista.

So, on the page on the Instagram celebrity posted a photo, which appears in luxury Ukrainian embroidery from designer Julia Magdych. Outfit Catherine decorated with ornament “chestnuts of Kiev”.

Zeta-Jones had to pay for this beauty no more no less – $ 700.

“A lovely couple and wonderful photography, beautiful family, and beautiful dress – just gorgeous”, “where is the dress from?” – interested in Catherine’s followers.

