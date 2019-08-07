Catherine Zeta-Jones went out in embroidery by Ukrainian designer (photo)
The famous British actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, told earlier in a Frank interview on marriage with Michael Douglas and kids, walk the embroidery from the famous Ukrainian designer Julia Magdych. World star chose an easy white outfit with red embroidery “chestnuts of Kiev” during a holiday with her husband. Catherine issued a joint photo with Michael Douglas on his page in Instagram. The famous couple sitting in the restaurant, his image of the actress added a stylish hat and the decorations.
“Summer lovin'”, — signed family photo Catherine Zeta-Jones.
Is palate worth about 17 900 hryvnia. Embroidery from Julia Magdych preferred by many international and Ukrainian celebrities, politicians and business lady. Her outfits have noticed the people’s Deputy Irina Lutsenko, Tina Karol.
Recently Yulia Magdych has introduced a new collection, which demonstrated the Ukrainian star.
His exclusive collection was presented in Lviv designer Oksana Karavanska.
Also, “FAKTY” wrote that demi Moore came to the party with the ex in embroidery by Ukrainian designer Vita kin.
