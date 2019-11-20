Cats with horror responded to cat owners in the form of: in the network posted a funny video

Кошки с ужасом отреагировали на хозяев в кошачьем обличье: в сеть выложили смешное видео

The network posted a fun video of the owners of the cats who showed their Pets their image in the smartphone via the “cat” filter. Earlier in the network published a video with a fat cat that “net” thing on the treadmill for animals.

“Cats have shown that have made their owners of cat’s filters. Terrified animals — they can understand!” — said in comments to the video on Twitter posted “Medusa”.

