Cats with horror responded to cat owners in the form of: in the network posted a funny video
November 20, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The network posted a fun video of the owners of the cats who showed their Pets their image in the smartphone via the “cat” filter. Earlier in the network published a video with a fat cat that “net” thing on the treadmill for animals.
“Cats have shown that have made their owners of cat’s filters. Terrified animals — they can understand!” — said in comments to the video on Twitter posted “Medusa”.
The cats showed what was done to their owners of cat’s filters. Terrified animals — can understand them. pic.twitter.com/EhpOzDfIVb
— Meduza (@meduzaproject) November 18, 2019