Caught a radio signal from deep space
Astronomers have discovered a powerful single burst of cosmic radio waves emanating from a galaxy 3.6 billion light-years from the Solar system.
A star cluster is comparable in size with the Milky way, experts said.
Rare managed to open three of the largest optical telescopes in the world, according .
“This is the big breakthrough we’ve been waiting for since long as astronomers have discovered fast radio bursts in 2007,” said the study’s lead author Keith Bannister from the National science Agency of Australia.
Over the last 12 years there were only 85 of cosmic radio waves. Most of them are single, but some are repeated several times in the same place.
Rapid bursts last less than millisecond, so tracking them is extremely difficult.
The specific signal emanating from massive galaxy, which forms relatively few stars, and the source is located 13,000 light years from the center and in the galactic “suburbs”.
Scientists hope new discovery will allow them to determine the cause of the bursts, which still remains unknown.
Previously, experts have discovered radio signals coming from the milky Way – they are reflected from the rocky lunar surface.