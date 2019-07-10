Caught cheating Bari Alibasov passed check on the lie detector
Russian producer Bari Alibasov accused of staging his poisoning by a liquid for rinsing of pipes, passed the test on the lie detector. He had to answer the main question: “Was poisoning or not?”. Clean water producer was trying to get in the show “actually”.
Bari Karimovich of asked in detail about the incident, after which the polygraph showed that the man intentionally drank some kind of liquid. The result of the detector were the following: the producer lied about that accidentally swallowed a dangerous substance. The examination confirmed the fact of poisoning, but what exactly, did not disclose.
Experts believe that the true cause of hospitalization of producer — abuse of alcohol. As writes StarHit a presenter Dmitry Shepelev was new evidence of the production of the tragedy. The presenter showed a correspondence assistant producer Sergey Mazara.
“I think the excuse of hospitalization should not think of Alko, and the stomach or liver? Office and cat I take”, — stated in the message.
Shepelev said that the situation was discussed a month before the event. “This correspondence was the basis of a well-planned action. Of course, the conversation was about the fact that the Bari Karimovich need regular treatment, but we are talking about problems with alcohol. This situation it was decided to use as infopovod and to play all the witnesses to what we have become”, — concluded the presenter.
Alibasov he insists that he accidentally poisoned fluid for flushing pipes. He says that for eight years, does not drink alcohol.
In turn, the son of the showman of Bari Alibasov Jr. confirmed that engaged in public relations of the incident. While he claimed that the fact that hospitalization was.
“The father said, “that’s right!”. For PR, because that’s his job. Now you holler and hoot, but watch, take it to trend. Cheering for the fact that the father entertains you and gives you an outlet in life”, said Bari Jr.
Sam Bari Karimovich, giving numerous interviews, was confused in his words. In one of the last he accused his son that he profited from the tragedy.
Recall from poisoning Alibasov turned the whole performance with memory loss, will, loss and miraculous return of the cat. Apparently, the story will be continued.
