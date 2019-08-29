Caught the attacker, who organized the kidnapping of the mother of the football player of “Shakhtar” Tyson
Brazilian police have arrested a suspect in the kidnapping of the mother of Shakhtar midfielder taison, according to ND Mais. The malefactor was detained on 27 August in the city of Icara.
The accused is one of the leaders of a criminal gang in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. In addition to the abduction of the mother of footballer Rosangela, he is also suspected of murder, drug trafficking and extortion.
During the arrest of 39-year-old man tried to show a fake ID, but law enforcement officers with the sketch identified him as one of the perpetrators.
Recall that the mother of Tyson (pictured with his son) was kidnapped on July 16 last year. The attacker was waiting for a woman in a white car parked near her house. He climbed out of the car with a bouquet of flowers when Rosangela went outside and said it was her gift. Using loss of vigilance, the man threw the mother of a football player in the trunk of the car and disappeared. Fortunately, nothing happened, and Brazilian police found the woman a few hours later.
By the way, it is possible that in the coming days, the 31-year-old Tyson will leave Shakhtar. His services are seriously interested Italian Roma, coached by former coach of Donetsk team’s Paulo Fonseca. According to unofficial information, the “miner” was rated one of their leaders in 30 million euros.
Photo instagram.com/taisonfreda7
