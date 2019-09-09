Caught the handbags: cashier robbed 1300 buyers, memorizing the numbers on the cards (video)
In Japan, the cashier Yusuke Taniguchi stole about 1,300 buyers shopping centre in Coteau. He remembered the details of their credit cards during the calculation of purchases, writes To link SoraNews24.
According to police, 34-year-old cashier to remember your name, credit card number, expiration date and numbers on the reverse side. He endured all the data in a notebook.
Then use the information received, he called the Bank and changed the pin numbers on the cards and cashed the money using foreign credit cards when buying goods via the Network. Then he handed over the goods to a pawnshop, getting money. Earned cashier spent on a private residence.
Taniguchi a long time did not attract attention, but then ordered two expensive handbags for 2,5 thousand dollars, and quickly found the police all the purchases, the cashier ordered for home address. Police also found a notebook, which linked him with all the cases of theft of funds.
