Cause of headaches can be a popular drink
Research scientists from the USA showed that the factor of occurrence of headaches and migraines may be drinking coffee.
The use of the two, but often all three or more cups of coffee a day is associated with the occurrence of headache, the conclusion of American experts on the subject were published the portal Medicalxpress.
Scientists have conducted an experiment: a few dozens of volunteers six months to responsibly led electronic diaries, recording all their actions and events. Scientific experts were interested in what way of life conduct their volunteers, how well they sleep, how often they rest. Also, the scientists took into account such important factors as alcohol consumption and physical exercise. Women were considered factors in the use of oral contraceptives and menstrual cycle.
As a result, experts found that in some cases, the cause of the headache can become just two servings of coffee a day. 66% of the participants of their experiment left the diaries record showing that drinking two cups of coffee per day during the month provoked five cases of migraine.
Commenting on this data, the co-author of the project, Dr. Suzanne Bertish, noted that “there are several prospective studies relating directly to the risk of headaches because of the coffee”.