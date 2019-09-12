Caused himself damage: the analyst pointed to a serious puncture Putin Samakhom
Handed over to Russia in exchange of action Vladimir tzemach, involved in the crash Malaysian “Boeing” in the results which insisted Russia, launched yet another image-related damage to the Kremlin. In an interview with “the FACTS,” said a well-known writer and political analyst Andrei Piontkovsky.
After asking to give Tzemach, Putin acknowledged that the gunman is his people, that is what Russia has is related to the disaster and deaths.
“I think that the requirement to give Russia Tzemach Putin has put himself harm. Tzemach is one of the participants of a terrorist attack, which killed 298 innocent people. Putin thereby admitted that the tzemach is his person, therefore, he, Putin, one of the organizers of this terrorist attack. That, however, and so long ago all clear,” — said Piontkovsky.
According to the political scientist, the Ukrainian leadership, giving Tzemach, was a tough decision. But Ukraine has returned home 35 their innocent citizens.
“On the other — it is clear that Sentsov is doomed to a painful death, if Kiev will keep Tzemach. Do not undertake and have no right to discuss the decision of Kiev”, — said the expert.
We will remind, the assistant to the President Zelensky Andrey Ermak, who are directly involved in the exchange, believes that the tzemach is not a key witness in the case of a catastrophe Malaysian “Boeing” and before shipment to Russia was questioned by prosecutors in the Netherlands.
Meanwhile, the West was unhappy with the transfer of the action of Russia. The government of the Netherlands has officially asked the Kremlin for its issuance, as an action from the status of the witness became suspect in the case about the crash of flight MH17.
“FACTS” reported that there appeared information about the fact that Moscow suspect the tzemach returns to occupied Donbas.
