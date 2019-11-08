‘Caused shock and panic’: a drunk passenger knocked the door of the plane on takeoff
Drunk tourist tore the emergency door of the aircraft at the time of preparation for takeoff. This caused panic among other passengers.
A man who was allegedly drunk, got up from his seat and rushed to the door, then tore it from its hinges.
The incident occurred on Board the Airbus A320, which was flying from Chiang Mai to Bangkok. On Board were 86 people who were preparing for takeoff.
Shocked passengers started screaming, then the security personnel threw passengers to the floor and put handcuffs on him.
Local media called it “crazy foreigner” who was detained, while airport officials investigated the incident.
One passenger aboard the plane said the tourist was “drunk” and “opened the emergency door, triggering a shock in the other and flight delays”.
WE169 flight was supposed to depart at 15:40, but the takeoff was postponed until 5 PM.
The representative of the branch budget airline Thai Airway Thai Smile, apologized for the incident.
“The incident occurred when the plane was going to fly from Chiang Mai international airport to Suvarnabhumi international airport in Bangkok. Foreign passenger, a man ran to open the emergency exit door near the left wing of the aircraft. The incident has led to the fact that the emergency door is fully opened, triggering the deployment of emergency slides. The captain immediately stopped flying and notify the ground officials and security personnel about the need to control the incident. Foreigner arrested. Motives of incident are investigated”.